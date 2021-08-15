Haiti earthquake: ​​Moment woman and child are rescued from rubble

In the above video, you can see the heart-wrenching moment a woman and child are pulled from the rubble in Haiti after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake left more than 700 people dead in the Caribbean nation.

As well as this, Haiti is now facing the dual threat of a tropical storm approaching the country, which could hamper efforts to clean up the damage and search for survivors

Tropical Storm Grace is due to make landfall between Monday and Tuesday of next week, with Prime Minister Ariel Henry having already declared a state of emergency in the country.