A group of mischievous monkeys broke into a hospital’s maternity ward and hopped from bed to bed.

The primates were filmed exploring the state-run maternity hospital in Karnataka, India.

Clips capture the animals entering through the window of the busy ward before climbing all over the patient’s beds.

New mothers appeared concerned by the monkey’s presence while hospital staff attempted to guide the primates away.

Several complaints have been made as people demanded the hospital takes action, local media reported.

Last year, a monkey attacked a child inside the same hospital, leaving the youngster with head and back injuries.