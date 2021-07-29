More than 50 monkeys have been poisoned and stuffed inside sacks in India.

The monkeys were poisoned, stuffed in gunny bags, beaten and thrown on the roadside near Chowdanahalli, officials have said.

Of the 50 injured, 35 were pronounced dead while villagers desperately tried to save 20 others.

The injured 20 were immediately provided with water after being found gasping for breath following the barbaric attack.

Senior forest officials have launched an investigation and have arranged a burial for the dead animals.

Police said preliminary reports suggest the monkeys were poisoned.