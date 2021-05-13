A montage compiled by MSNBC has shown a number of Republican politicians describing those involved in the attack on the US Capitol building in January as “patriots”. Five people, including a police officer, died and many were injured when insurrectionists stormed the building, shortly after Donald Trump, then US president, held a ‘Save America’ rally near the White House. The riot also took place on the same day that Congress were tasked with certifying Joe Biden as the next president of the United States following the November election result.