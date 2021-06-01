A Humboldt penguin named Monty had his sixth birthday last week. To celebrate in style, the zookeepers at Santa Barbara Zoo in California took Monty on a tour to visit his neighbours. Monty’s animal friends include a rather bemused gorilla, a curious giraffe, some shy tortoises, and a flock of mallards.

The humble Humbolt penguin is a native of Chile and Peru, so would never normally have the opportunity to meet many of the species that Monty shares his home with.