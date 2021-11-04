A moose burst into a Canadian classroom unannounced and sparked an evacuation of children and message alerts to parents about the intruder.

The animal crashed into Sylvia Fedoruk School on Thursday, going through the “front window” of the community room, according to school officials. There were no major injuries.

Children were evacuated and authorities arrived to tranquillise the moose, which was safely released into the wilderness around Saskatoon.

The school told The Independent the break-in happened before school had started and that a child sustained a minor injury but did not need medical treatment.

