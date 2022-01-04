CCTV shows ram-raiders stealing curlers and straighteners from hair salon

Ram-raiders were caught on CCTV ploughing into a hair salon on a moped before stealing thousands of pounds worth of designer curlers and hair straighteners.

Footage inside the shop showed two people repeatedly ramming the shopfront causing huge damage to the glass doors and stealing at least £3,000 worth of stock.

The ram-raiding burglary took place at the Mark Mardell Hair Salon in Dartford, Kent, at about 5pm on New Year’s Day.

The owner of the salon Mark Mardell said he is still “bursting into floods of tears”.

