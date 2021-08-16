Protests have been held at more than a dozen Morrisons stores nationwide amid allegations the supermarket chain is selling “Frankenchickens”.

Earlier this month, the charity Open Cages released footage appearing to show images of fast-growing birds deformed and dying on intensive chicken farms run by one of Morrisons’ main suppliers.

In response, demonstrations spearheaded by one of the supermarket’s employees, Doug Maw, took place across cities including Liverpool, Manchester, London and Sheffield.

Mr Maw says he is facing disciplinary action for taking part in the animal welfare campaign, a claim which Morrisons have since denied.