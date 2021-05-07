The CEO of the airline EasyJet has said he hopes that the “majority” of European countries are on the ‘green’ list for UK travel from 17 May when the government publishes its plans on Friday. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is due to reveal which countries have made the category - which will see the most relaxed travel restrictions - at the latest Downing Street press conference. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said there were reports that most European countries won’t make the green list, which he described as a “missed opportunity”.