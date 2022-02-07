A mum dubbed her newborn daughter her “little monkey” because she was born with so much body hair.

Britney Budhi got a shock when she gave birth to tiny Teyana in Sydney, Australia last September.

The youngster, who was three weeks premature, emerged covered in black hair - the result of her low weight.

Teyana’s striking appearance led Britney to joke that she had given birth to a “monkey” instead of a baby.

Teyana was born on September 16 2021 but was so small that she was classed as premature.

