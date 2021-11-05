A woman whose daughter’s body was raped by electrician David Fuller who had been working in the morgue at the time has spoken to Sky News .

Her daughter Azra had been “violated” hours before and after her mother Nevres Kemal had been to see her and say her last goodbyes.

Azra had died at the age of 24 when she fell from a bridge after an accident in Kent . Fuller has admitted to abusing almost 100 dead bodies at the mortuary where he worked.