A video captured from CCTV footage shows the moment a motorbike driver in western India survived falling under the wheels of a bus and was seemingly unscathed.

The incident happened as the biker tried to overtake the bus on a sharp bend, putting them both in danger in the city of Dahod.

In the above video, you can see how the man manages to roll over a few times, and avoids going under the bus completely which most likely saves his life.