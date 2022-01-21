Motorcyclist speeds into oncoming car during terrifying 135mph joyride

A motorcyclist has died after smashing into an oncoming car during a 135mph joyride in Los Angeles.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon (20 January) in West Hills as a KCBS-TV news chopper was broadcasting live footage of the high-speed incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the motorcycle was reported stolen and police were "tracking" it after the rider fled from a stop, but officers were not pursuing the driver.

He can be seen reaching speeds of 135mph as he flies down the road, before crashing head-on into a vehicle.

