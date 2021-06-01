A driver was filmed trying to avoid paying the fine to have the clamp removed from their car by accelerating with it still attached. The video, filmed on November 24th but posted on TikTok earlier this month, was caught by father of three Assif Attia. 'I saw the car smoking in front of me and I could see the bright yellow clamp. At first I thought maybe he'd not clocked that he had the clamp on his wheel.’ However, it soon became apparent that the motorist was trying to break the device to avoid the penalty fee.