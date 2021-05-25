A fountain of incandescent magma and rock fragments shoot up into the night’s sky in this stunning video of one of Mount Etna’s latest eruptions in Italy.

Etna is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and the largest in Italy, beating Stromboli and Mount Vesuvius. It has been in explosive form in recent weeks, erupting here for the fourth time in six days.

The volcano’s magma originates from a number of reservoirs deep underground. Recent eruptions have occurred at a crater on Etna’s southeast side.