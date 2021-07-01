Residents of a city in California have been left concerned after a flurry of mountain lion sightings.

Footage from a home surveillance camera even shows one big cat roaming free in a front yard in Petaluma.

More sightings were reported shortly after and police have been keeping a presence in the area, making people aware of the potential dangers.

In dealing with a mountain lion, police strategy is to be ‘hands off’ and try to herd it away back into the hills that surround the city.