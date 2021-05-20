Footage has been captured of the moving moment a Red Cross volunteer tenderly comforts a crying migrant who has just crossed the border into Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta.

The young aid volunteer Luna Reyes is seen stroking the distraught man’s neck as he embraces her and sobs into her shoulder.

The viral footage made Reyes the target of online abuse from far-right groups angered by the arrival of more than 8,000 migrants in Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco in recent days.

But she also received an outpouring of support from people thanking her for her kindness.