Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s manifesto-busting proposal to increase national insurance by 1.25 per cent in order to tackle the NHS backlog and enact social care reform has passed a vote in the Commons by a majority of 71.

The prime minister only revealed the plans 24 hours ago – with some backbench Conservative MPs unhappy the party was moving away from its low-tax ethos – and yet was still able to win the vote by 319 for to 248 against (with some MPs abstaining).