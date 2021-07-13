Watch live as MPs debate proposed changes to international aid budget

MPs are debating proposed cuts to the UK's foreign aid budget, amid criticism that the changes will slash billions from programs helping some of the world’s poorest people.

The Conservative government announced last November that it would cut the share of national income set aside for foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5%, due to the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of high-profile Conservative MPs have spoken out against the move, with the government facing cross-party criticism over the reduction.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open the debate and a vote is expected at around 4pm.