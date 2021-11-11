Tory minister Paul Scully has suggested that MPs should be able to have second jobs but also noted that “paid advocacy and the like needs to be absolutely stamped out” of Westminster.

“It’s right that MPs are able to have second jobs, but it’s what the second jobs are that is really key,” Mr Scully said during an appearance on LBC on Thursday.

“But wrongdoing, paid advocacy and the like needs to be absolutely stamped out.”

The minister’s comments come following the scandal surrounding Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox.

