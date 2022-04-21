Watch live as MPs vote on probe into Johnson’s denial of lockdown breaches

Watch live as MPs are set to vote on whether Boris Johnson should be investigated for misleading Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

House of Commons leader Mark Spencer has confirmed that MPs will have a free vote on the debate, following reports that Conservative MPs would be subjected to a three-line whip.

The government has also dropped a last-minute amendment which attempted to delay a vote on the inquiry until after the police investigation has been completed.

