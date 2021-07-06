Footage shows a mud volcano ablaze following a huge explosion off the coast of Azerbaijan.

The blast, which erupted in an area full of oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea on Sunday, sent black smoke and flames into the air.

Azerbaijan’s emergency ministry has said the fire was caused by the mud volcano and also confirmed that none of the oil farms were damaged and no one was hurt in the incident.

While it continues to burn, authorities say the fire “doesn’t pose a threat”.