A mother chases after a pram carrying her 10-month-old baby after it rolled out of control down a hill.

After approaching a kiosk at the top of a steep hill in Turkey, the woman and her son turn their backs for a few moments.

CCTV captures the unattended buggy slowly turning into the path of a moving vehicle before picking up momentum and speeding down a hill.

The mother begins chasing after the pushchair seconds later after discovering it missing.

The baby - who was securely strapped in - was reported to have had a lucky escape after ending up in a garden.