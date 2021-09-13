A mother recounts how she rescued her two children from her car before it burst into flames on 10 September in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brittney Thrash says she had just picked up her son from school when she noticed smoke in the vehicle. She told her son to get out and quickly unbuckled her daughter from her car seat and pulled her out, moments before the car caught fire and smoke billowed into the sky.

"It was scary. It was probably one of the scariest thing I’ve dealt with in my life," she told Fox News.