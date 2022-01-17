Northern Ireland minister reads out names of 23 murdered women in powerful statement

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill made a powerful statement on Monday, reading the names of 23 murdered women as she demanded a zero-tolerance approach towards misogyny and sexism.

Last Wednesday, 23-year-old Ashling Murphy was killed as she jogged on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly.

During the opening of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Ms O’Neill called for an end to "all violence against all women" before reading Ms Murphy's name, along with 22 others.

