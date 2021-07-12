Watch in full: Elon Musk testifies over Tesla’s SolarCity deal

Elon Musk faces scrutiny on Monday, as the long-delayed trial over Tesla’s controversial $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity begins.

Those leading the suit allege that Musk and Tesla’s board breached fiduciary duties when they bailed out SolarCity, an installer of rooftop solar panels, in 2016.

Musk, the world’s second-richest person, is the lone defendant in the case. The rest of the board settled for $60 million last year.

If Musk loses the trial, he could be ordered to pay back roughly $2 billion that Tesla paid for SolarCity.