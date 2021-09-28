A Muslim woman living in the Austrian capital Vienna was spat on by a woman in an Islamophobic attack.

Digital creator Baraa Bolat says the woman verbally harassed her after she got off a city bus. The woman pulled off her hijab, causing the pin attached to the veil underneath her chin to wound her. Ms Bolat said the worst part was that no one helped her.

The assailant only stopped when Ms Bolat started filming her. She shared the incident on social media to raise awareness of such attacks.