Despite rising Covid-19 cases in the country, around one hundred women marched through the biggest city in Myanmar to protest the military coup which came to power in February.

Raising three-finger salutes in an act of defiance, the protesters in Yangon chanted: “We’re not scared of Covid why should we fear the junta?” as they marched through the Botahtaung township in protest at the government.

Some also carried flaming torches as they walked during the rally that was led by women through the streets of Myanmar.