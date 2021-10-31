More than 160 buildings in a town in northwestern Myanmar have been destroyed by shelling.

Local media and activists claim that troops are targetting the town of Thantlang as part of an ongoing struggle between Myanmar's military-installed government and forces opposed to it.

Footage from Friday (29 October) shows buildings in the town centre burning fiercely, with plumes of smoke rising into the air.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the fire, which burned through the night.

The shelling began after a local militia tried to prevent government soldiers from looting a house.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.