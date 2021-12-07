Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in ‘sham trial’

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism with the UN calling it a “sham trial”.

It was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid safety protocols.

The last democratically elected leader of Myanmar, who was ousted in a military coup in February this year, is facing a total of 11 charges, which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here