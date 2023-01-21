Dominic Raab laughs after asked if Nadhim Zahawi will still have his post in a month

Dominic Raab chuckled after being asked by Sky News if Nadhim Zahawi will still be the Conservative Party chair in a month's time.

"A month is a long time in politics," the deputy prime minister said during his interview on Saturday, 21 January.

Nadhim Zahawi is under fire after reports emerged that he paid a penalty to HMRC as part of a multi-million-pound tax settlement.

He allegedly tried to avoid tax during his time as chancellor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.