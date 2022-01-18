Nadine Dorries tells Peter Bottomley ‘some of us may not be here by 2028’ after BBC criticism

Nadine Dorries told 77-year-old MP Peter Bottomley that "some of us may not even be here by 2028" after he criticised her BBC policy.

The culture secretary has confirmed that the broadcaster's funding will be frozen for the next two years and has also suggested that the licence fee will be completely abolished in six years' time.

Mr Bottomley - known as "the father of the house" - has since questioned the government's decision to change funding for the public service broadcaster.

After his comments, Ms Dorries suggested he "may not be here" in 2028 anyway.

