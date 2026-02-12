A man who said he was briefly detained in the search for Nancy Guthrie has called on police to “do their job” and locate the suspect.

The 84-year-old mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February.

On Wednesday (11 February), a man, whose identity remains unconfirmed, told reporters in Rio Rico, Arizona, that he had been taken in for questioning before being released.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday (10 February) that it had detained a suspect during a traffic stop south of Tucson, before later confirming they were released.