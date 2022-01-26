Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term as she launches re-election campaign

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for her 18th term re-election, extending her career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades.

The announcement comes ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

The California congresswoman – who is currently serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.

"We don't agonise, we organise, that is why I am running for re-election to Congress," Ms Pelosi said.

