Pelosi says breakdown of NI Protocol would be ‘problematic’ for UK-US relations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that any breakdown of the Good Friday Agreement would jeopardise the relations between the UK and US, and make any potential trade deal very unlikely.

Pelosi made the remarks at London’s Chatham House in a speech on the “state of American democracy” a day after she held talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which the subject of the Northern Ireland protocol was raised.

Pelosi said her comments about the potential relations between the two countries and any subsequent trade deal were not a threat but a “prediction”.