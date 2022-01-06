Nancy Pelosi introduces Hamilton cast to perform to Congress in bizarre Jan 6 tribute

Nancy Pelosi introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast members of Hamilton to sing a rendition of Dear Theodosia, commemorating the January 6 anniversary.

The speaker of the House of Representatives also led a moment's silence in the chamber to reflect on the day a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

When handing over to the Hamilton cast - who were performing on Zoom - Pelosi said she hopes that Miranda's "beautiful words" will be an inspiration to those watching.

