House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she’s ‘very disappointed’ at cut to $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill for the Democrats.

The California Democrat stressed that the final package will still be ‘transformative’ and ‘will produce results’.

Pelosi said: “We have some important decisions to make in the next few days so that we can proceed. I’m very disappointed that we’re not going with the original $3.5 trillion, which was very transformative, but whatever we do, we will make decisions that will continue to be transformative about women in the workplace,”