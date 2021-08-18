Nando’s has been forced to temporarily shut restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales after running out of peri-peri chicken.

Supply shortages have closed around 50 stores, with the chain promising to lend some of its staff to its suppliers to help “get things moving” again.

“We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs – on your plates!” Nando’s tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Supply chains across the UK have struggled to operate normally in recent months due to the “pingdemic”, with both KFC and dairy giant Arla also facing disruption.