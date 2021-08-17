Nasa has just increased the chances that an asteroid will hit Earth

Nasa now knows when the asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth , as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet in a potentially highly dangerous impact.

However, if the asteroid is to collide with our watery world, it won’t be until 24 September 2182 according to Nasa’s latest projections – and they put the chance of it hitting anytime before 2300 at around one in 1,750.

And while asteroid Bennu is certainly large at 500-metres wide, it won’t be an extinction-causing event like we saw with the dinosaurs.