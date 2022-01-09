Nasa engineers celebrate as James Webb telescope mirror moves into place

Engineers from Nasa and the European Space Agency celebrated as the last part of the James Webb space telescope's folding mirror moved into place on Saturday.

The seven-tonne telescope, which cost £7.4 billion to build and send to its orbiting position, could soon be operational and ready to help scientists explore the depths of the universe.

Sitting one million miles away from Earth, it is the largest space telescope ever constructed and is around 100 times more powerful than its predecessor, the Hubble space telescope.

