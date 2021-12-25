Nasa launches James Webb telescope into space in historic lift-off

Nasa has launched the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit, giving scientists the opportunity to peer back further into the universe’s history than ever before.

Preparation for the project began in 1996, and construction was completed in 2016.

There are still a number of stages to go through until the telescope is operational: a complex unfurling procedure must be completed that will last for up to two weeks. Eventually, the craft will be one million miles from our planet.

