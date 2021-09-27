Watch live as NASA launch Landsat 9, a new Earth-observing satellite. The new satellite is a joint endeavour by NASA and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The satellite is blasting off from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. “The United Launch Alliance team is very proud to deliver Landsat 9 to its mission orbit, and we look forward to continuing to empower crucial observation and research of this beautiful planet,” Scott Messer, ULA Program Manager, NASA Launch Services, said during a prelaunch news briefing.