Nasa’s Lucy mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday (16 October), as it seeks to explore a swarm of asteroids that orbit the Sun near the gas giant Jupiter.

Nasa hopes that by exploring eight of the Trojan asteroids over a period of 12 years, it will gain greater insights into how the universe was formed.

The Atlas V 401 rocket that powers the Lucy mission is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.