​​Nasa reveals first results and images from Mars Perseverance Rover mission

Nasa has shared the first scientific findings from the Perseverance Rover, which has spent the past five months searching for signs of ancient life on Mars.

Since landing on the Red Planet in February, the rover has been testing out its instruments, analysing rocks and taking pictures of sediment.

Nasa has said the vehicle's x-ray tool, in particular, has shown unexpectedly strong results, finding the best composition of "Martian dust" the space agency has ever had.

Scientists say they have only just "scratched the surface" of what they have planned for the Perseverance Rover.