Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”

The rover has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.

The sounds recorded by the rover – deep clicking noises from a laser, buzzing rotors, rover wheels crunching gravel and deep bass drops – might not be a medley for the average listener.

