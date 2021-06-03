NASA has announced it is to return to Venus for the first time in 30 years, sending two new missions to study how the Earth’s nearest planetary neighbour became an “inferno-like” world.

In this trailer-like video, the US space agency describes the planet as “hot, hellish, unforgiving,” with a “toxic atmosphere” and a “sweltering surface.”

The two selected missions, DAVINCI+ and VERITAS, will analyse Venus’ atmosphere and map its surface to help understand why it developed so differently than Earth when it has many similar characteristics.

The missions are set to launch between 2028 and 2030.