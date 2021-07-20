Nasa has shared a clip of otherworldly sounds created with imagery taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Through data sonification, the same digital data that gets translated into images is transformed into sound, the space agency said. Elements of the image, such as brightness and position, are given pitches and volumes.

Although “no sound can travel in space,” sonifications “provide a new way of experiencing and conceptualising data” and allow visually impaired people to “‘listen’ to astronomical images.”

“What you’ve been hearing is a representation of all the galaxies in that ultra deep field photo, played as sound,” Nasa wrote.