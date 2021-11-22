Nasa will deliberately slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to try to alter its orbit, marking the first time humanity has ever tried to interfere in the solar system’s gravitational movements.

The aim is to test drive a planetary defence system that could prevent the human race from being annihilated in the same fashion as the dinosaurs.

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test [Dart] mission is the first attempt in testing if asteroid deflection is realistic.

The mission will provide the first of its kind data about what it would take to deflect an asteroid away from Earth.

