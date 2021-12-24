Nasa to launch 'world's most powerful telescope'

Dangerously high winds will keep Nasa’s newest space telescope on the ground for at least an extra day, with the launch now targeted for Christmas Day at the earliest.

Nasa announced the latest delay Tuesday with upper-level high wind threatening to force the rocket off-course or maybe even damaging or destroy it.

The James Webb Space Telescope will soar from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, aboard a European Ariane rocket.

The $10 billion infrared observatory is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, in orbit since 1990.

