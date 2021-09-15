Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing

Athletes including Simone Biles are set to testify before a Senate committee looking into the FBI’s handling of abuse allegations against former US Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who is currently serving a 40 to 175-year prison sentence for seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, was accused of abuse by more than 150 women.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into the allegations - made in 2015 - after an Inspector General’s report found that FBI officers did not respond to claims made by athletes “with the utmost seriousness and urgency that the allegations deserved and required.”